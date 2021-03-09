"Well, you know, LOL"- Former WWE Champion reacts to Christian's AEW debut

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston had an amusing reaction to Christian recently making his debut for All Elite Wrestling.

At AEW Revolution 2021, WWE veteran Christian made his surprise debut in the promotion. Tony Khan had been hyping up the arrival of a "Hall of Fame worthy" star, and it was ultimately revealed to be Christian. In a recent Twitter exchange with a fan, former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston sneaked in a cheeky comment about Captain Charisma moving to AEW.

A fan expressed his wish to see a Tag Team Triple Threat Ladder match at WrestleMania 37, featuring Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods, Edge & Christian, and The Hurt Business. The fan also stated that he wants to see Xavier Woods win a Championship at The Show of Shows.

In response, Kofi revealed that he and Xavier Woods had a plan for WrestleMania 37 in regards to a potential match with E&C.

Trust us, we (me and woods) had a plan, then @EdgeRatedR had to go and win the Rumble, and Christian... well, you know, lol 🤷🏾‍♀️ — ⚔️ KOFNAN the Barbarian ⚔️ (@TrueKofi) March 9, 2021

Christian had recently returned to the ring at the 2021 Royal Rumble

Christian made his surprise return at the Royal Rumble this year. The former World Champion looked in incredible shape, and his performance proved that he hadn't missed a beat throughout his hiatus. He came close to winning the match, but it was Edge who ultimately punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 37.

In the days leading up to AEW Revolution, Tony Khan began hyping up the debut of a big star. Fans speculated about the debuting star being a big name like CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, and Christian as well.

In the end, the mystery man was revealed to be Christian, who will now be referred to as Christian Cage in AEW. Would you have liked to see a program between The New Day and Edge & Christian on the road to WrestleMania, leading to a dream tag team encounter on The Grandest Stage Of Them All? Sound off!