Kofi Kingston reacts to loss against Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank

It wasn't Kofi Kingston's night at Money In The Bank 2021. The former WWE Champion was no match for Bobby Lashley at tonight's pay-per-view.

Kofi Kingston got his title shot match tonight against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. For some reason, Kingston entered the match alone as his tag team partner, and New Day stablemate Xavier Woods wasn't by his side. Lashley, as always, had MVP in his corner.

It was a dominant victory for Lashley, and Kingston was defeated pretty handily. Following the match, Kingston took to Twitter to express his apologies to the WWE Universe.

"Sorry guys," Kofi Kingston tweeted.

Sorry guys. — ⚔️ KOFNAN the Barbarian ⚔️ (@TrueKofi) July 19, 2021

What's next for Kofi Kingston?

Recent reports suggest that Bobby Lashley will move onto a match against Goldberg at this year's SummerSlam event. That leaves Kingston out of the main event scene for now.

It is possible that The New Day may try to recapture the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles from AJ Styles and Omos. However, it is a feud that has already happened, so fans may not be invested in the storyline.

With the WWE Draft rumored to be delayed until the beginning of October, this leaves both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on the RAW brand by themselves for at least another couple of months.

Big E, however, as Mr. Money in the Bank, could cross over to the RAW brand to start a feud with Lashley over what he has done to his friends in recent months. It would be fun to see Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods there to support Big E as he squares off with Lashley for the WWE Championship.

What is next for Kofi Kingston and The New Day? What would you like to see Kingston do to rebound from that loss? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Alan John