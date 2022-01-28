"I feel for him" - Former WWE Champion reacts to Mustafa Ali's release request

New Day member Kofi Kingston feels for his former WWE rival Mustafa Ali.

Kingston has been a fan-favorite throughout his career. The former WWE Champion has enjoyed a stellar journey with the promotion and has proven to be one of the company's most consistent and loyal performers.

Ahead of the Royal Rumble, Kofi Kingston sat down with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports to discuss all things WWE. When asked about Ali requesting this release from the company, Kingston had plenty to say on the subject.

"It's kind of crazy because it's a really complicated industry. I feel for him," Kofi Kingston said. "I feel for him because I understand the frustrations he's going through and I feel like somebody who is so incredibly talented should always be afforded the opportunity to shine. He hasn't really necessarily been given that."

Kofi Kingston sees big things in Mustafa Ali's future

Kofi Kingston isn't sure how this stalemate between WWE and Mustafa Ali is going to end. But Kingston says he'll always have his support and that regardless of what happens, he sees big things in the future for Ali.

"I don't know where it's going to end," Kofi Kingston said. "I don't know where it's going to go, but he'll always have my support in terms of my desire to want to see him do well because he is so incredibly talented, not just in the ring, but outside the ring too. As a person, someone who wants to have a major impact on the world. I'm hoping that he's able to find some peace in the situation (...) Regardless of what happens, there are going to be big things for him and his future."

What do you make of Kofi Kingston's comments? Do you think WWE will eventually grant Ali his release? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this interview.

