Kofi Kingston reacts to The New Day possibly getting a 4th member from the current WWE roster (Exclusive)

The New Day has been a very influential trio in the modern era for the WWE. Still, everyone wonders about their potential expansion, which Kofi Kingston recently addressed during an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

We asked Kofi about The New Day welcoming a fourth member, and the former world champion had a fascinating response.

Having come together initially in 2014 with a gospel-preaching gimmick, Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston found success after a heel turn and, before anyone knew it, became one of the most popular acts in WWE.

The "Power of Positivity" era took them to new heights, and as years passed, Kingston, Big E, and Woods tasted a lot of championship glory.

Big E is not an active wrestler, but New Day still exists in WWE, with the prospects of adding new faces.

Sportskeeda's Emily Mae spoke to Kofi Kingston during Royal Rumble week and gaged his thoughts on a fourth New Day member. Kingston felt that the New Day wouldn't be the same if they grew in numbers and explained why in a way probably only he could.

Here's what he said:

"So, I've said this, and I'm firm in my stance. If you add something to the New Day, it is no longer the New Day. For example, if you have a tomato soup and you add some cream to it, it is no longer tomato soup; it is a tomato bisque. So, it's a little bit different. It's not going to be the same, you know?" said Kofi Kingston. [From 01:50 - 02:11]

Kofi Kingston says there is nobody in WWE that can move their hips like The New Day

The big reason behind the popularity of The New Day is their infectious energy and propensity to break out in a lively dance routine.

WWE Universe grew to love the former champions' enthusiasm and still longs to see them perform together in the ring despite Big E's long-term absence.

While WWE has a stacked roster, Kofi Kingston didn't believe anyone could move their hips like the "boys." Kingston continued:

"To me, there is nobody with hips strong enough to get in there and be part of your boys, The New Day. It just ain't going to happen! There are only three ingredients, and you know the three. That's it." [From 02:12 - 02:31]

Fans can speculate about dream scenarios, but it doesn't seem like there are currently any openings in the New Day!

