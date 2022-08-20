"What’s this?" - Kofi Kingston reacts to recent funeral segment on WWE programming

The New Day's Kofi Kingston reacts to the Viking Funeral segment from WWE SmackDown.

The New Day and the Viking Raiders have been feuding for months over on the blue brand. After taking a short trip to NXT 2.0., Erick and Ivar's personalities changed, which led them to become 'more vicious' as a tag team.

After months of feuding, the Vikings finally took out both active members of the opposition stable. Last night, the two put on a viking funeral for their fallen victims, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. After the show, Kofi Kingston went on Twitter to react to their funeral segment from SmackDown:

"What’s this? A Viking Funeral? For us?! You could never…y’all need to curb your enthusiasm… ——— #smackdown"

Kendo Kingston @TrueKofi

———

#smackdown What’s this? A Viking Funeral? For us?! You could never…y’all need to curb your enthusiasm…——— What’s this? A Viking Funeral? For us?! You could never…y’all need to curb your enthusiasm…———#smackdown https://t.co/kSSU6ErdsU

The two teams have been feuding for a while with the Viking Raiders now gaining the upper hand. It will be interesting to see how the feud unfolds.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods might face The Viking Raiders at Clash at The Castle

War Raiders (aka Viking Raiders) were one of the hottest tag teams on the independent circuit before signing with WWE. After joining the black and gold brand, they won titles from The Undisputed Era and reached the top of the division.

In a short time span, they were moved to the main roster and were forced to drop the titles. During their first run, they spent time on WWE RAW, where they won the RAW Tag Team Championship. However, they returned to NXT after years of being misused on the main roster.

In June, they returned with a new attitude and moniker and viciously attacked The New Day. After months of feuding, they finally took out both the members of New Day. The team also held a funeral segment on SmackDown to mock The New Day.

It looks like the two teams are set to face each other at Clash at The Castle. It will be interesting to see if The New Day can get some redemption following their violent beatdown by The Viking Raiders.

Do you think The New Day can defeat The Viking Raiders? Sound off in the comment section.

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe