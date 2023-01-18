Kofi Kingston comments on botching a major spot at a massive WWE premium live event

Kofi Kingston has made an illustrious career out of his 15-year-plus run with the WWE. However, wrestlers often botch a move regardless of performing it numerous times. Kingston recently spoke about his major botch that occurred at last year's Royal Rumble match.

2022's Royal Rumble PLE was surrounded by several questionable and predictable bookings that disappointed fans worldwide. Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey came out of the event as they won their respective rumble matches.

Apart from the predictable booking of the event, Kofi Kingston failed to entertain the fans as he usually does in this gimmick match with innovative ways to save himself from elimination. Speaking to the New York Post, Kingston opened up about his botch from last year's event. Check it out:

“You’re bound to mess one up, that’s just the way things go,” Kingston said. “There might a little bit [of pressure]. Honestly, it can’t go worse than last year. It is what it is.” [H/T - New York Post]

Last year, Kofi Kingston entered the match at #24 and was quickly eliminated by Kevin Owens after he botched the landing and accidentally hit both feet on the floor.

Kofi Kingston is the current NXT Tag Team Champion and will enter the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match

Kofi Kingston reunited with Big E and Xavier Woods and started working on the blue brand's tag team division. Unfortunately, Woods replaced E after Big E broke his neck on an episode of SmackDown during a match against Ridge Holland last year.

The New Day has worked with various tag teams throughout the year, including The Usos, RK-Bro, The Brawling Brutes, and Viking Raiders, before going down to the Black and Gold brand to face new teams.

In December, Kingston and Woods made history as they won the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT Deadline against Pretty Deadly. The duo also successfully defended their titles against Briggs and Jensen on NXT.

Apart from winning gold on NXT, Kingston announced that he would enter the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. It will be interesting to see if Kingston can redeem himself after botching a spot in last year's rumble match.

