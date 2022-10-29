This week on SmackDown, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods faced and defeated the up-and-coming Maximum Male Models. What was interesting, however, was the fact that Kingston referenced the legendary Rick Martel and Xavier Woods' real-life friend Tyler Breeze.

Tyler Breeze never got his break on the WWE main roster and was utilized as an enhancement talent until the end. On June 25 2021, he was released by the company.

It was only in 2022 that he returned to the promotion as a trainer at the Performance Center.

Xavier Woods shares a close friendship with Tyler Breeze, who frequently appeared on his YouTube channel "UpUpDownDown". Fans were quick to react to Kofi Kingston's reference and were happy to hear the popular star getting mentioned.

There doesn't seem to be any chance of a return to the ring for Breeze, but in the opinion of many, he is perfectly suited to his role as a coach and mentor to younger talent.

Meanwhile, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods enjoyed a little success on SmackDown. Overall, 2022 has been one of their least-successful years, which was only made worse by the injury of Big E.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes