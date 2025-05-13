Kofi Kingston refuses to defend tag titles due to one major reason

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have not defended the World Tag Team Championship since winning. Kofi has now provided a reason for this.

Ad

The New Day earned a World Tag Team Title shot after defeating New Catch Republic on the March 31 episode of RAW. They first challenged for the title the following week on RAW, but the match ended in a DQ. Kofi and Xavier got another chance at the title at WrestleMania 41, and this time, they successfully won it. Since becoming World Tag Team Champions, The New Day has not stepped into the ring.

Ad

Trending

A fan called out The New Day for not defending the tag titles. Kofi Kingston responded to the fan during RAW, stating that they will defend the titles when they find worthy challengers.

"Please understand: We’re really trying our hardest to defend the World Tag Team Championship Titles and we will…as soon as we find worthy challengers. But rest assured as we are working diligently to find the perfect contenders. Trust us. #ThankGodForTheNewDay #WWERaw."

Ad

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who will be the first in line to challenge The New Day for the World Tag Team Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More