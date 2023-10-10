Kofi Kingston responds after suffering heartbreaking loss on WWE RAW

After suffering a heartbreaking loss on WWE RAW, Kofi Kingston took to social media to break his silence.

Kingston and Xavier Woods have been embroiled in a long feud with the Viking Raiders for several weeks. They have even faced each other in a Viking Rules match, which Erik and Ivar won.

However, amid this rivalry, Erik seems to have gotten injured. This has upset Ivar, who attacked Xavier Woods and Kingston multiple times, setting up another Viking Rules match for tonight.

Both men put on a hard-fought battle on RAW. Kingston was in control after sending Ivar through a table. However, Valhalla attacked him from behind. Woods also got involved in the match but was quickly taken out by Ivar.

Ivar then hit a moonsault on Kingston to get the win. The Viking Raiders managed to maintain their undefeated streak in the Viking Rules match.

Following the match, Kofi Kingston took to social media with a one-word response after this upset loss.

"Welp…" he wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

Based on what transpired in today's match, this storyline feud may be far from over.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.