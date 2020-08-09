Kofi Kingston reveals who deserves credit for his crazy Royal Rumble saves

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is currently out nursing an injury. The New Day member recently encouraged Big E to pursue a singles run as both he and Xavier Woods are on the sidelines.

Former WWE Champion & New Day unicorn @TrueKofi joined @TestifyDVon / @molightning / @_lindsmartini on the new ep of #TableTalk to open up about being champ, breakfast, the Royal Rumble, MORE!



WATCH THE SHOW:https://t.co/X9nhQFytTN



AUDIO-ONLY:https://t.co/98wwiu2rQe pic.twitter.com/BE4aR6XbOZ — WrestlingAudio 🎙️ Home of Table Talk w/ Dvon (@wrestlingaudio) August 5, 2020

Kofi Kingston was recently a guest on the Table Talk podcast. During his appearance on the podcast, Kofi Kingston discussed his legendary Royal Rumble spots. Kingston said that it is John Morrison who deserves the credit for the spots:

"So it was John Morrison who was the one. I always give him credit because he's the one who got knocked off the barricade, and then Spider Monkeyed on the barricade, and, like, came back on, but then the year after that, he wasn't with the company anymore. So, I was like, 'Oooh, if you want somebody to go do something like that, I'll take it. I'll go do that spot.' So, I did the headstand. And, again, this is a situation where I'm like, I get a lot of credit for these but everybody else that's involved has to do their part, otherwise, I can't."

Kofi Kingston royal rumble moments pic.twitter.com/hkKZw4texq — 💎 💎 (@RIDEBLOODSNGUTS) December 4, 2017

Which former WWE Superstar helped Kofi Kingston come up with Royal Rumble spots?

Kofi Kingston went into further details on his legendary Royal Rumble spots during his appearance on the Table Talk podcast. Kingston spoke about how his former roommate Hornswoggle had helped him come up with a number of his famous Royal Rumble spots:

"As far as coming up with a spot, like, I don't ever put the pressure on myself to do it. It usually comes to me like a week before," Kingston noted. "Maybe a little bit less, and usually - so, I used to have Hornswoggle, we used to room together. That's a whole other podcast, you know what I'm saying, but we would always go back and forth and he would kind get me a little bit of ideas.

"And all of a sudden, we'd come up with something. But I don't really put pressure on myself to feel like if I don't come up with one, then I just won't, you know. So it'll be what it is. Actually, last year I think was the first time it wasn't really a thing for me, you know, it was more that the story we were telling was a little bit different. But by the same token, I think we had an incredibly cool moment." H/T: WrestlingINC

According to a report from Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue, Kofi Kingston has been given six weeks off to spend time with family. We will see Big E continue his singles push until Kofi returns.