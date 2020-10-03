The New Day has been one of the most iconic stables of the modern era of WWE. Consisting of former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods, the three men have stood beside each other through thick and thin.

However, there has always been speculation about who could be added to the faction. While speaking to a young fan, Kofi Kingston answered this eternal question by saying that The Boss Sasha Banks could be the fourth member of The New Day.

He added that The New Day has had a storied past with 5-time RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks and the reason why they will add her to their group is that 'The Boss' should always be respected.

Love this so much. What a beautiful man @TrueKofi is. This kind of stuff is so impactful to children. Kofi is a wonderful role model https://t.co/fOmt7gR1pS — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) October 3, 2020

What's next for Kofi Kingston?

The former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has been out of action for the past few weeks. With both Kingston and Xavier out, Big E is in the midst of a singles push on SmackDown.

There has been no word on when Kofi Kingston will return to action, but we certainly hope that it happens sooner rather than later.

It will also be interesting to see if Kofi Kingston's desire of having Sasha Banks join the New Day comes true or not.