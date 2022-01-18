Kofi Kingston reveals that WWE scrapped WrestleMania match with fellow star

Kofi Kingston almost got his match against Mustafa Ali at last year's WrestleMania.

Kingston recently sat down with Alistair McGeorge of Metro.co.uk to discuss all things WWE. During the interview, Kingston revealed that there originally was a plan in place that would see him face off against Mustafa Ali at WrestleMania 37, but unfortunately, it got changed.

"It was perfect! It was written, you didn’t even have to go out of your way to creatively write anything else, it was perfect!" Kofi Kingston said. "But alas, that’s not the direction that 'the office', I guess, wanted to go in. That’s just kinda the way that it goes! Maybe down the line we’ll get a chance to revisit that opportunity. I was told a few things, and we start working towards those things that we’re told, and then all of a sudden it’s not those things. But that’s really kind of standard fare for us."

Kofi Kingston has high praise for Mustafa Ali

Without Ali's injury years earlier, KofiMania would have never happened. Kingston admits he was disappointed that he and Ali never got to tell that story on the grandest stage of them all, as he believes Ali is an innovator in the wrestling business.

"It was really disappointing, man, because I think he’s so amazing in the ring and such an innovator," Kofi Kingston said. "He finds ways to do the littlest things in such a different way, but he puts his own spin on it. He has a great mind for the business and a great mind for storytelling. I would love to get in there and mix it up with him. I thought it would’ve been the perfect opportunity to do so, but again things change, and that’s the nature of the beast. Not to say I wasn’t upset about it, but I wasn’t really surprised that they did change."

What do you make of Kingston's comments? Are you disappointed that we didn't get a WrestleMania match between Kingston and Mustafa Ali? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

