WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston is one of the few people who are liked by everyone backstage. The biggest reason behind that is Kingston's selflessness, which is unmatched in the pro-wrestling industry.

During a recent interview, Big E recalled The New Day's Hell in a Cell match against The Usos. According to the original plan, Kofi Kingston was set to team up with Big E for this epic encounter, that went on to become one of the best matches involving the New Day.

However, Kingston realised how badly Xavier Woods wanted to be a part of this Hell in a Cell tag team match. And hence, he decided to give his spot to Woods. Revealing the backstage details, Big E said:

"I remember the Hell in a Cell match we had with The Uso's. To me, maybe our best match, as a trio ever, or as a faction. The best New Day match ever. Kofi, we had a rotation and it was Kofi's turn to be in the match but he selflessly said: “hey Woods I know this is important to you. You're going to be in the match.”

Big E also noted that he Kofi Kingston is the most selfless guy in the wrestling industry. That was the reason why Big E didn't want to challenge Kingston for the WWE Championship. Instead, he wanted his fellow New Day member to enjoy his memorable rise to the top.

"He's done that so many times where he could have had an opportunity to shine big, and he decided to step away and not begrudgingly. When I first found out that this was the route we're gonna go, he pulled me aside and he legitimately had a smile on his face and said: “I'm so happy for you man this is your time. He's one of the most selfless people I've ever met in this industry, one of the most likeable people, and I couldn't even fathom making that moment about me."

The New Day and their current run in WWE

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are currently away from in-ring action as they are both recovering from their respective injuries. As a result, Big E is now enjoying his Single's run on WWE SmackDown.

The New Day member is comfortable with his gimmick and despite the criticism, feels that he should be himself moving forward. That being said, Big E still has his eyes on the Universal Championship and wants to compete for the coveted prized of WWE on SmackDown.