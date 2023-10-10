Kofi Kingston's unfortunate loss on WWE RAW impresses wrestling legend

Kofi Kingston's loss on the latest episode of WWE RAW seemed to impress a wrestling legend. The name in question is Hall of Famer Bully Ray.

Bully Ray has been involved in the wrestling business for several years. When he is not wrestling on Impact television, he watches other promotions and provides his feedback without any hesitation.

The Hall of Famer made some comments about Kofi Kingston's recent match on RAW. Tonight on the red brand. Kofi continued his rivalry with Ivar of The Viking Raiders. Ivar had attacked Kofi and Xavier Woods in recent weeks and has blamed them for Erik's injury.

Tonight, Kofi had his chance to get some retribution, and he brought the fight to Ivar. The former looked poised to win the match when Valhalla jumped him from behind. Xavier Woods also got involved but was taken out by Ivar. Ivar then put away Kofi Kingston with a moonsault.

Bully Ray took to social media to say that he was impressed and entertained by Kofi's match on RAW.

"Ivar has been doing one hell of a job on his own. Fun match vs Kofi. Very entertaining.#WWERaw @BustedOpenRadio"

It looks like this rivalry between The New Day and Viking Raiders may be far from over after tonight.

