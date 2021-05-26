"In my mind he is already a Hall of Famer" - Kofi Kingston on top WWE star

Kofi Kingston has opined that 16-time world champion Randy Orton is already a Hall of Famer in his mind. Kingston has stated that Orton has the respect of a lot of people in WWE and that he has grown as a person over the years.

Randy Orton was a key player in WWE when Kofi Kingston debuted over a decade ago and the Apex Predator continues to be an important figure in the company.

In a recent interview with the Daily Star, Kingston believes that Orton is already a Hall of Famer in his eyes. The former WWE Champion joked that he wouldn't tell Orton the same.

"Now he’s the guy who has the most experience on the roster – I can’t think of anyone currently has more experience than him, so you have to respect that. He has the respect of a lot of people in a lot of different ways. He’s changed in a lot of ways, too, and I think you see that personal growth. In my mind he is already a Hall of Famer. I would never tell any of this to him as he’d never let me live any of it down! So he’ll never hear that come out of my mouth, but I can’t sit here and lie to you and say he’s not up there because he definitely is," said Kofi Kingston.

In the same interview, Kofi Kingston praised Orton and said that he has to be in the conversation when discussing the greats of the pro wrestling business.

Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton's real-life issues

Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton didn't always have a good relationship. Kingston revealed a few years ago that Orton played a part in stopping Kingston's progress in WWE. Here's what Kingston said a few years ago:

"On a very legitimate level, those who have been watching the videos about our history, it's very legitimate in the fact that he did not want me to be here to the point where he would tell people who made decisions that I shouldn't be in the position that I was at," added Kingston.

Kofi Kingston feuded with Randy Orton in 2009, which was when these real-life issues occurred. Kingston referenced it when he was WWE Champion and was in a feud with Orton in 2019.

