Kofi Kingston says SmackDown star would be "amazing" for Money in the Bank match

Kofi Kingston believes Big E would be amazing in this year's Money in the Bank match.

This year's WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view is rumored to occur on July 18 in front of the WWE Universe. A recent report from Sports Illustrated suggests the event will take place somewhere in Texas.

Kofi Kingston was recently interviewed by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about all things WWE. When the subject of Money in the Bank came up, Kofi Kingston suggested that Big E would be a great fit for a match like that.

“E would be a great fit because he would bring a lot of things to the table you hadn’t seen before,” Kingston said. “There aren’t a lot of people that move like Big E that are built like him in a Money in the Bank match. What I love about Money in the Bank is the fact that you have so many people in the ring together that are different in size, stature and style. People forget this about Big E—he’s kind of a freak. Yes, he’s got all these muscles and he’s a strong guy, but he does so much more. He’s athletic, and he’s dangerously quick.”

What’d you do at work today? pic.twitter.com/MoGE9a8IDj — ⚔️ KOFNAN the Barbarian ⚔️ (@TrueKofi) May 11, 2021

Kofi Kingston recalled a time when Big E and Xavier Woods were horsing around in the locker room, and he couldn't believe how fast Big E moved for a man his size.

Kofi Kingston revealed one of the goals of New Day when it was formed was to help everyone in the group achieve new levels of stardom. Winning Money in the Bank could get Big E to a whole new level.

"There was a time in the locker room when [Xavier] Woods was joshing Big E a little bit, and E lunged over toward Woods and just yoked him up," Kingston recalls. "It was all in a playful way, but I’d never seen somebody that big move that fast. One of my goals when I initially joined New Day, when Woods and E approached me about being in this group, I wanted to do something new—and I wanted to help Woods and E rise and do whatever I could do to help them achieve a level of stardom in this industry that they hadn’t before. So yes, E would be amazing in Money in the Bank.”

In the slightly altered words of the late, great Paul Mooney, “Everybody wanna be [Big E] but nobody wanna be [Big E].” See you tomorrow, Apollo & friends. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/y01mMxrwqj — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) May 20, 2021

Would you like to see Big E take part in the Money in the Bank match? Should he be the man to win the briefcase this year? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.