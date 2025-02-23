Kofi Kingston snubs Big E; says he does not want his kids to become like two WWE stars

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently cut a promo on social media, taking brutal shots at two current RAW stars. The New Day member also snubbed his former teammate, Big E, in the promo.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been in a heated feud with the LWO since they brutally attacked Rey Mysterio on last week's edition of RAW. In the latest episode of the red brand, The New Day stars came out to cut a promo, explaining their actions. However, they were soon interrupted by Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde, who attacked Kingston and Woods, forcing them to run away from the ring.

Since then, Kofi Kingston and Joaquin Wilde have been continuously posting their respective promos on social media, taking shots at each other. In one of the posts, Joaquin claimed that he and Cruz Del Toro did not receive as many opportunities to shine in WWE as The New Day did. This did not sit well with Kingston and he recently replied to the LWO star.

In his post, the former WWE Champion highlighted that he and Woods were not handed any opportunities either, mentioning that they had to grind to reach the level that they were presently at. However, Kingston snubbed his former teammate, Big E, as he did not mention the latter's name while talking about The New Day's rise.

Kofi then took several brutal shots at Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, saying that he wouldn't want his kids to become "background pieces" like the LWO stars.

"Speaking of lessons, today was a beautiful day. I took my daughter to ballet, I took my son to taekwondo, I took my other son to his basketball game and before each of those activities, I sat with my kids, I pushed them, I encouraged them to be the best versions of themselves."

He continued further:

"So when they grow up they take those same qualities, they take those same traits and they apply it into their lives and they become the best versions of themselves, just like their daddy, but more importantly, so that they do not become happy-go-lucky, complacent, side pieces, background pieces like y'all. We'll see y'all on Monday [winks]. Night, night," he said. [2:22 - 3:22]

Check out the full video below:

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods might face LWO on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW

As mentioned above, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods brutally attacked Rey Mysterio on last week's WWE RAW. Since then they have been in a heated feud with the LWO. However, the two sides have yet to face each other in a match on WWE television since The New Day's assault on The Master of 619.

Following the back and forth on social media between Kingston and Joaquin Wilde, the Triple H-led creative team might be looking to book an official match between The New Day and the LWO on the upcoming edition of the red brand show.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The New Day's rivalry with the LWO.

