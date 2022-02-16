"It was definitely a risky move" - Kofi Kingston reveals he is still in pain following Royal Rumble botch

Kofi Kingston has been a consistent highlight reel for Royal Rumble matches over the years. The former WWE Champion is famous for his exhilarating parkour-inspired spots in the match. As a result, whenever Kofi enters the Rumble, fans are eager to see which creative method he'll use to save himself from elimination.

But these expectations have pushed Kingston to take more risks in the historic match. Something was bound to go wrong eventually, and at this year's Royal Rumble, it finally did.

Partway through the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match, Kofi attempted to latch onto the barricade after being launched from the ring by Kevin Owens. Unfortunately, his positioning was off, and he wound up hurting his foot in addition to being eliminated.

Botches are bound to happen in wrestling and are more common than you might think, but it was especially unlucky for Kofi, who had several other planned spots in the match. The former WWE Champion spoke about the risky spot on The Week in Geek Radio, revealing that he's still experiencing pain from the failed attempt:

“It was definitely a risky move. I knew that I was going to be in pain no matter what, whether I hit it or not. Unfortunately, I got the pain and didn’t get the benefit of actually doing what I wanted to do. The ribs are doing okay. My toe is actually in a lot of pain, which is really weird. I didn’t expect to come down with such velocity from that height," Kofi said. (38:45)

🎅🏿 Sir Kofi Krampus 🎅🏿 @TrueKofi



“It is Better to Try and Fail Than Never to Try at All.”



-someone said this Welp!“It is Better to Try and Fail Than Never to Try at All.”-someone said this Welp! 😂 “It is Better to Try and Fail Than Never to Try at All.”-someone said this

Kofi Kingston has said that he is okay with failing as long as he put in his work and tried his best. He's pulled off some crazy spots in the Rumble before. Unfortunately, this just didn't work out the way it was supposed to.

Kofi Kingston addressed fans making fun of his Royal Rumble botch

Ridicule was directed at Kofi Kingston after the botched Royal Rumble spot. In the aftermath of the event, memes surfaced all over social media, with fans making fun of the New Day member.

In response, Kofi took to Instagram and wrote a detailed post to address the backlash that came from the mistimed leap. In it he addressed his intentions, acknowledged the expectations of fans, and revealed his own disappointment in the stunt's failure.

Feedback was mostly positive, with many fans and WWE Superstars chiming in with messages of support and encouragement.

Kofi is known for his positive attitude and buoyant outlook. Despite failing to hit the mark this year, we can be sure that he'll try again, and succeed, in future Royal Rumble matches.

Edited by Jacob Terrell