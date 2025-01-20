  • home icon
  • Kofi Kingston takes credit for current champion's success; is epically shut down  

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Jan 20, 2025 17:20 GMT
The WWE locker room has shunned Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods since they turned their backs on Big E. The duo shockingly kicked E out of The New Day last year.

Since the betrayal, the duo has been removed the locker room, leading to fights with several current stars. Ahead of WWE RAW, Kingston took to social media to claim that a conversation with Lyra Valkyria was the reason why she became successful and secured the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

On X/Twitter, Kingston complained that he was yet to be thanked for Lyra Valkyria's recent success, but she seemingly didn't agree. Valkyria responded to the post with a GIF, making it clear that he shouldn't approach her. The upstart didn't want the WWE Universe to think she was associated with The New Day member.

You can view Kofi Kingston's post below.

Kingston claimed that he should have given the advice to Dakota Kai, who lost to Valkyria last week on RAW. Since Kai is also a face, it's unlikely that she would welcome his opinion.

Kofi Kingston will be in action on WWE RAW tonight

Kofi Kingston is a former World Champion in his own right, but he hasn't wrestled for several weeks after his recent character change. Woods and Kingston are set to be in action tonight after they have angered most of the locker room. Hence, it will be interesting to see if they debut a new theme or new name on tonight's show to officially move on from their association with Big E.

Big E hasn't been seen on WWE TV since The New Day's 10th anniversary. There is a belief that his in-ring career is over since he is working as a host for the RAW Classics show that is now available on Netflix.

Edited by Pratik Singh
