WWE Superstar takes a shot at AJ Styles and Omos before their title match

WWE announced that AJ Styles and Omos will defend their RAW Tag team Championship on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. Their first title defense will come against the team they beat at WrestleMania 37 to win the titles -- The New Day.

AJ Styles and Omos have not been seen on RAW since their dominant victory at WrestleMania 37. WWE Superstar and New Day member Kofi Kingston reacted to the news that he and Xavier Woods will finally get their championship rematch.

Kofi Kingston also commented on their absence in his post, claiming he didn't know they were still working with WWE.

"WOW! They still work here! Well alright! Let’s get that 12 BAAAAYYYBEEEEEE!!!" said Kofi Kingston

Considering how well AJ Styles and Omos worked together at WrestleMania, they should easily be able to defend their RAW Tag team Championship. That said, New Day are a seasoned tag team, and if there is a duo on RAW which can take the titles away from Styles and Omos, it is Woods and Kingston.

Who could be the next opponents for AJ Styles and Omos?

The Phenomenal One and his bodyguard are the clear favorites to win their upcoming title match against the New Day. Assuming they do successfully defend their titles, fans will be wondering who will challenge them next.

The RAW Tag Team division recently received a massive boost with the return of The Viking Raiders and the formation of a new team in R-K-Bro.

A match between R-K-Bro and AJ Styles & Omos would be great for storytelling as well, given The Phenomenal One has an individual history with both Riddle and Orton.

There are plenty of options available for Styles and Omos.