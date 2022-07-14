"I just can’t figure out why"- Kofi Kingston is confused by the recent character change of former RAW Tag Team Champions

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston has admitted that the recent alteration in The Viking Raiders' persona is odd to him.

Erik and Ivar turned heel on the June 24 episode of SmackDown after attacking The New Day. The two teams have been embroiled in a heated feud in recent weeks.

During a recent interview with WWE Deutschland, the former WWE Champion spoke about the changes in The Viking Raiders' attitude.

"They used to be these fun-loving guys,” Kingston said. “… I thought they liked having a good time but apparently, over the past month or so or whatever, they’ve become serious Vikings now. So now we’re having to deal with that. They hate fun all of a sudden, I just can’t figure out why."

He added:

"Like, who hates fun? … They’re not really in line with the fun-loving Viking nature that I know about, and maybe I don’t know everything about Vikings. Maybe they know more than me, but it seems like they do have a problem." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

The Viking Raiders possess a much greater size advantage over The New Day. Therefore, Woods and Kingston may have a hard time overcoming their rivals.

Kofi Kingston praises The Viking Raiders' skills in the ring

Despite being in a feud with the tag team, the wrestling veteran had some positive comments about the former RAW Tag Team Champions.

Continuing his conversation with WWE Deutschland, Kofi Kingston complimented The Viking Raiders' in-ring expertise.

"Both of the Viking Raiders are incredibly talented in the ring. So, from our perspective, being able to show up at work and know that you’re going to have a good match — you know what I’m saying — have a great match, is a great thing." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

The New Day will be looking to exact some revenge on The Vikings Raiders as they were brutally assaulted by their foes last week on SmackDown.

