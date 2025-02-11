Kofi Kingston unveils new look moments before WWE RAW

The New Day member Kofi Kingston has had a change of attitude as of late. Now, he has a new look to go with his new attitude.

During New Day's 10th anniversary celebration, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned their backs on Big E after he proposed to be their manager. They questioned his absence during the toughest phase of their careers and seemingly kicked him out of the group, which also brought the faction on the same page.

However, the backlash from this was terrible for New Day. Several WWE stars wanted nothing to do with them, and even Rey Mysterio kicked them out of the locker room. Fans who once cheered for them now booed them out of the arena. Kingston and Woods' families also turned their backs on them.

As a result, Woods and Kofi stopped seeking validation from fans and changed their behavior. In recent weeks, they have been busy feuding with Rey Mysterio and the LWO. On the January 20 episode of WWE RAW, Rey defeated Kofi in a singles match, while The New Day triumphed over LWO on the February 3 episode of the red brand.

Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW, the 43-year-old took to social media to reveal his new look with a caption as follows:

"Getting myself prettied up, while getting ready to mess somebody up tonight on #rawonnetflix. What a contrast… Also, No mustache > mustache."

It will be interesting to see how fans react to Kofi Kingston's new look on RAW tonight.

