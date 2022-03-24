Kofi Kingston waiting for 11-time Champion's return to compete at WrestleMania 38

It has been nearly three years since Kofi Kingston's coronation took place. For the uninitiated, KofiMania was the great push of Kingston that led to him becoming the first-ever African-born WWE Champion. The New Day member is currently awaiting the return of Xavier Woods.

Last year, Kingston teamed up with Woods as they walked into WrestleMania with the RAW Tag Team titles. In what would be Omos' in-ring debut (teaming up with AJ Styles), both Kingston and Woods lost the championships. Kingston faced a bigger loss this year as Big E will miss WrestleMania due to a neck injury.

On The Bart Winkler Show, Kofi Kingston admitted that he is clueless about his plans for WrestleMania 38. He stated that he is hoping to get Xavier Woods/King Woods back in time and get involved with other tag teams in WWE:

“With regards to what I’m going to be doing at WrestleMania, I don’t know, I’m not sure. Hopefully, [Xavier] Woods will be back and we can mix it up with some of these tag teams out there. Everything is up in the air, you never know what is going to happen leading up to WrestleMania, that’s why it’s so exciting right now because we really just don’t know.” [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

Kingston is currently involved in a feud with Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch AKA Pete Dunne.

Kofi Kingston is likely to get his wish for WrestleMania

With Xavier Woods having returned to a recent WWE Live Event, it was essentially confirmed that he will be back on time for WrestleMania 38. It's a bit of an underwhelming spot for Kofi Kingston given where he was three years ago, but WrestleMania these days is all about filling the card and giving as many superstars a spot as possible.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out, and who replaces Big E if they do face the trio of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch at WrestleMania. As of this writing, Intercontinental Champion Ricochet could be in the front running to take that spot.

Are you excited for Kingston's match at WrestleMania?

