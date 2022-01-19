"We talk about it all the time" - Kofi Kingston wants to face top AEW faction 

Kofi Kingston is one of many superstars in WWE who are excited about the company finally opening the much-talked-about "Forbidden door". He revealed that his dream match is a clash between The New Day and The Elite.

Kingston has been a WWE guy through and through, achieving almost everything there is to achieve in the company. The 40-year-old is a grand slam champion, and his run with The New Day was perhaps his most notable period in terms of the money he drew for the company.

The New Day is also the longest-tenured faction in WWE history, and there has been talk about a dream match between them and AEW faction The Elite. The two factions have crossed paths before but in a gaming context and not a wrestling one. On an episode of the Battleground Podcast, Kofi Kingston answered the question about a dream match he has now that the forbidden door is open:

"We talk about working with The Elite all the time. We talk about having a six-man [tag team match] with The Elite, that would be great. We kind of touched it when we played Street Fighter, and that wasn't supposed to happen. We thought at some point it would be pulled, but here we are man, it's crazy. It's a good thing."

Kofi Kingston also went on to talk about Mickie James, saying that it was only perfect that she was the first person announced to cross the forbidden door. He said it was "very Mickie of her" to pop her head in and mention that she is appearing at the Royal Rumble. He added that he hadn't seen her in a while.

BATTLE @battleonair



Full Interview: Now that @wwe is working with other companies, @TrueKofi is holding out hope to get New Day Vs. The Elite & is excited to see @MickieJames at the #RoyalRumble Full Interview: youtube.com/watch?v=5vtAFr… Now that @wwe is working with other companies, @TrueKofi is holding out hope to get New Day Vs. The Elite & is excited to see @MickieJames at the #RoyalRumble Full Interview: youtube.com/watch?v=5vtAFr… https://t.co/tAVhEOJeds

Can Kofi Kingston and The New Day cross The Forbidden Door?

What we have now is merely a tease of the possibility of The Forbidden Door. In reality, the situation is less complicated because Mickie James isn't signed to a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling despite being the Knockouts Champion.

However, the move seems to have boosted morale in Impact Wrestling, and there is no doubt that many superstars within WWE keep an eye on other promotions as well, particularly #2 company AEW. It will be interesting to see if Vince McMahon and Tony Khan ever develop some kind of a working relationship. However, The New Day vs The Elite would be one of the most surreal crossover matches in modern wrestling history.

Also Read Article Continues below

Whether it can be a reality or not is yet to be seen. But with WWE, never say never.

Edited by Anirudh B