"Nothing is impossible" - Kofi Kingston on WWE possibly hosting a premium live event in Ghana

Kofi Kingston has commented on WWE possibly holding a premium live event in Ghana, West Africa, which is his hometown.

During his WWE Championship run in 2019, the New Day member traveled back to the country to celebrate his triumph. He is recognized as the first-ever African-born WWE Champion in history. The sports entertainment company has never held a premium live event on the continent before, which is something he'd like to see change.

Speaking to Sebastian Hackl on WWE Die Woche, Kofi Kingston stated that it would be amazing if WWE were to host a major event in Ghana. He added that nothing is impossible when discussing the chances of that happening.

"Oh man, I think it’s one of my dreams because I feel like, especially — so I’ve always been so supported by the Ghanaian people and especially going back in 2019, being able to go to Ghana as WWE Champion, I’ve never experienced such just love and support and happiness and people just so proud for me to be there and I feel like if we were to have a WWE event, wow, it would just be amazing, not just for me. There’s just a huge wrestling fan base over there and the energy is just unmatched. (...) It would just be amazing to have that and I say nothing is impossible, nothing is impossible," said Kofi Kingston. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Kofi Kingston would love to go through the Forbidden Door

During this year's Women's Royal Rumble match, Mickie James entered the bout wearing the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. This has never happened before in WWE, and many fans referred to it as the 'forbidden door' being opened.

During the same interview, Kofi Kingston shared that he too would love to walk through the door and have matches with talent from other companies.

"Yeah, I mean there's a lot, I think more so now. Well, you know, since Mickie James came to the Rumble right, the quote-on-quote 'Forbidden Door), that was never to be talked about, was opened. So, there's a lot of different people from a lot of different promotions that are incredibally talented that I would love to mix it up with and have matches with for sure," said Kingston.

An interpromotional match between WWE and AEW or any other organization is something fans would love to see. There are countless wrestlers out there that Kofi Kingston could share the ring with.

