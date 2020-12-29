Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods pay a heartfelt tribute to Brodie Lee on RAW Talk

The unfortunate and untimely passing of Brodie Lee has shocked the entire wrestling fraternity. Several wrestlers have come forward to pay their tribute to Brodie Lee and reveal interesting backstage stories about him. On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW as well, several WWE Superstars paid tribute to Brodie Lee in their own way.

Following the episode, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston appeared on RAW Talk, where they paid a heartfelt tribute to Brodie Lee. Xavier Woods spoke about how fantastic human Brodie Lee was and how important he was to everyone in the company. Woods almost broke down while saying 'we wish we could see you again'.

"We're talking about Brodie Lee, Luke Harper, Jon Huber, that's our friend. Ladies and gentlemen, if you never got the pleasure of meeting him, he was a fantastic human who did so much for this industry, the lives that he touched and the way that he made people feel, whether you were a wrestler, whether you worked on the crew, whether you were in catering, whether you were a fan. He is someone who isn't just extremely important to me, but extremely important to everyone in this company and we really are gonna miss him, a lot. We love you, and we wish we could see you again."

Xavier Woods and Kofi making a special tribute to Brodie Lee. pic.twitter.com/Z1Ulv9RZ4Q — GIFSkull III (Backup) #RIPBrodieLee (@SkullGIF) December 29, 2020

Kofi Kingston on the outpouring reaction on social media following Brodie Lee's passing

Kofi Kingston spoke about how his kids used to get along really well with Brodie Lee's kids during WrestleMania. He referred to all the social media posts about Brodie Lee and said that Lee will be dearly missed.

"You've seen all the post online on social media. He was an amazing father. We had so many stories back and forth about our kids because they are kinda cut from the same cloth. We've got a couple of wild boys, so every WrestleMania they would always get together. They call themselves The New Day kids. It was just an amazing feeling to share that bond with him. We've been seeing all the posts on social media and you just see how many lives he touched. In the business, in the ring, but more importantly outside the ring, with all family stuff. Like Woods said, he's going to be dearly missed, his presence is gonna be missed."

Xavier Woods concluded by requesting everyone to remember his legacy and keep him in their thoughts. On tonight's RAW, Woods and Kingston teamed up with Riddle and Jeff Hardy to take on The Hurt Business. During the match, Woods performed the Discus Lariat as a tribute to Brodie Lee.

