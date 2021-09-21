"His wrestling mind is legit top-notch" - Kofi Kingston on Xavier Woods being underrated (Exclusive)

Kofi Kingston wants everyone to know just how great Xavier Woods is.

Ahead of tonight's huge match between The New Day and The Bloodline, Kofi Kingston sat down with Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino to discuss all things WWE. During the interview, Kofi Kingston was asked to speak about how underrated Xavier Woods is, and the former WWE Champion heaped praise on his best friend.

"He's very underrated number one, incredibly underrated," said Kingston. "I don't think people understand that his wrestling mind is legit top-notch, having conversations with him and talking about matches and ideas, top notch wrestling mind for sure. The New Day doesn't happen if Xavier Woods doesn't have the idea, culminating in that you know that big old cauldron that he calls his brain."

"I mean, Up, Up, Down, Down, right, Like we used to play video games, we will be playing our PSPs," Kingston added. "We played video games all backstage for years before Woods was even on the roster. And then Woods comes around, and then within like a year, he has the idea to put it all on YouTube, and now it's at like 2 million subscribers. Why didn't anyone think of that? Of course, people would want to see that like it seems so obvious, but his mind operates differently in the heart and soul that he's put into that."

Kofi Kingston wants Xavier Woods' wrestling dreams to come true

Eventually, Kofi Kingston got back around to discussing Xavier Woods' desire to become the King of the Ring, a wish he has made abundantly clear. The former WWE Champion stated that he really wants to see Woods accomplish this dream.

Kingston noted how Woods wants to win the King of the Ring Tournament even more than a world title, and he expressed his belief that every wrestler deserves to have their dreams come true.

Do you think the future is bright for Xavier Woods? Will he win this year's King of the Ring tournament? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

