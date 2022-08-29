"Build them up" - Wrestling veteran on top star possibly facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39

Former WCW star Konnan recently shared his thoughts on a possible match between Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 39.

The social media sensation made his in-ring debut in a tag team match at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year, where he teamed up with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio. However, Logan Paul and The A-Lister turned enemies, resulting in a match at SummerSlam 2022, where Logan won.

Though he hasn't wrestled in WWE since The Biggest Part of the Summer, fans are clamoring to see him return and engage in a marquee feud.

On the latest episode of Keepin It' 100, Konnan answered a fan writing that Logan Paul vs. Brock Lesnar could be a great option for WrestleMania 39.

The wrestling veteran compared Logan Paul to SmackDown broadcaster Pat McAfee, saying that despite being a newbie, he has been impressive. Konnan added that he would prefer to see WWE build the 27-year-old a lot more before a dream showdown with The Beast Incarnate materializes.

"I would personally build him [Logan Paul] a little bit more and then see. I still wanna see what he has got," said Konnan. "We have got such a small sample. You know, he's like Pat McAfee, the small sample has been great, but let's see what else he can do and build them up!" [From 0:39 to 0:55]

Brock Lesnar has also been absent since SummerSlam

After his insane Last Man Standing match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at this year's SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar has been missing from the promotion.

Though Lesanr fell short in his efforts to recapture the gold at the show, The Beast Incarnate's unhinged performance is still fresh in fans' memory!

It'll be interesting to see what Triple H and co have in store for Brock Lesnar going forward, with a match against Logan Paul indeed being an enticing prospect.

Both performers are enormously popular with fans, and it's safe to assume they could leave the viewers on the edge of their seats if they happen to collide!

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Keepin It' 100 and provide a transcription credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

