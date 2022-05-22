"They've all had problems" - WCW veteran claims The Undertaker has the greatest legacy of all time, compares him to other legends

Wrestling legend Konnan has shared his opinion on The Undertaker and the influence he had on the professional wrestling industry.

The Deadman has been loyal to WWE for decades and has shared the ring with superstars of multiple generations, throughout the years. Last month, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Speaking on the Keeping it 100 podcast, Konnan mentioned that The Deadman has established his place at the top of the industry in terms of legacy. He also added that Ric Flair wouldn't be far behind The Phenom in the same category. Konnan said:

"If you look at wrestling, you know, almost all the guys Ric Flair, Jake the Snake, Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall they've all had problems, you know they are still considered some of the greatest. But legacy wise, it has to be The Undertaker and you know Flair wouldn't be far behind." (from 1:08-1:30)

Former WWE referee recently talked about The Undertaker's iconic WrestleMania streak

The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak is regarded as one of the greatest winning streaks the industry has ever witnessed. Former WWE referee Marty Elias recently spoke about the same.

Speaking on Talk is Jericho, Elias explained how The Phenom's streak almost ended at WrestleMania 25 against Shawn Michaels. He said:

"I took my time because I was still selling because they had bumped me earlier. So I was still selling that. But at the same time, I was still dramatizing it and I was elongating that count. So I was getting the people behind me. I was looking at Taker, and Taker and I didn’t make eye contact until nine on the 10 count. So that streak almost ended at WrestleMania 25 on a count out. He was concussed. He had a broken collarbone. He broke his ring finger. So yeah, he was pretty fu*ked up.” [H/T - Wrestling Headlines]

Eventually, 'Taker went on to lose to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX, as The Beast Incarnate finally ended the iconic streak.

