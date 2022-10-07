WCW legend is not a fan of Bayley's stable DAMAGE CTRL; unhappy with WWE giving them too much TV time 

Konnan recently expressed frustration with DAMAGE CTRL receiving too much TV time, saying the WWE RAW stable is not entertaining.

The Bayley-led faction was formed at SummerSlam 2022, where she introduced Dakota Kai and IYO SKY as her stablemates. Since then, the trio has dominated RAW, with Sky and Kai winning the WWE Women Tag Team Championship, while Bayley is the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

However, fan reception to DAMAGE CTRL has been highly mixed, with many believing the stable has failed to connect with the WWE Universe. Konnan also echoes similar sentiments, which he shared on his podcast Keepin' It 100. The wrestling veteran stated that the stable had "zero chemistry."

He was also critical of DAMAGE CTRL's show-opening segment from RAW a couple of weeks ago, where they rode down the entrance ramp in a golf cart. Furthermore, Konnan opined that the group is granted too much TV time.

"And DAMAGE CTRL. The name and the faction is not over with me. They have zero chemistry. And then they opened up with that segment at the golf cart. Absolutely brutal. They really give them a lot of TV time, and they are not entertaining at all," said Konnan. (4:17 - 4:41)

WWE faction DAMAGE CTRL could soon be fully draped in gold

As mentioned above, The Role Model is the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship. She's scheduled to challenge her arch-nemesis, Bianca Belair, for the gold at Extreme Rules 2022 in a Ladder Match.

The EST of WWE and Bayley previously wrestled a series of bouts in the summer of 2021. If the quality of those matches is anything to go by, fans are in for a treat this Saturday night. As for who would walk away with the gold, the odds are stacked in The Role Model's favor as she would have Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on her side.

