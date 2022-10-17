Wrestling veteran says Bayley is being dragged down by WWE RAW Superstar with "zero personality"

WWE RAW superstar Bayley is being "dragged" down by her Damage CTRL stablemates Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, said wrestling veteran Konnan.

The Bayley-led stable has been a staple on the Monday Night show since August this year when the trio came together at SummerSlam 2022. Kai and SKY even captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, while The Role Model recently challenged Bianca Beliar for the RAW Women's Title at Extreme Rules premium live event.

Despite their recent success, some viewers have criticized Damage CTRL's on-screen work. One among them is wrestling legend Konnan, who recently shared his opinions on his podcast, Keepin' It 100. He was particularly harsh towards his assessment of Dakota Kai, saying she has "zero personality."

The WCW veteran went on to say that Bayley's standing in the global juggernaut was being affected by her association with Kai and SKY.

"They invest a lot of time on these girls [Damage CTRL], and Dakota Kai has zero personality. She's got that Mike Pence personality which is absolutely none. When she talks, she's cricket inside the tumbleweeds. There's nothing there, and these two girls have dragged Bayley down. They did nothing to make me wanna see them," said Konnan. [From 12:45 - 13:13]

Konnan was unhappy about Bayley losing to Candice LeRae on WWE RAW

Furthermore, Konnan also bemoaned Bayley's surprise loss to Candice LeRae at last week's edition of WWE RAW. He stated that The Role Model was a much bigger star than LeRae, who had so far failed to "resonate" with the viewers.

Konnan added that Bayley should have won on RAW, especially considering that she lost the Ladder match to Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules 2022.

"She's [Candice LeRae] just not over with the people. She's not resonating yet. She should not be beating Bayley. Bayley's a star, she just did the job at Extreme Rules and I don't see Candice being the star that Bayley is. I could be wrong, but I just don't," added Konnan. [From 14:39 to 14:56]

⚖️ @ungodlyrollins and then a triple threat at wrestlemania when dakota becomes too unhinged for damage ctrl and it causes tension and then their split upand then a triple threat at wrestlemania when dakota becomes too unhinged for damage ctrl and it causes tension and then their split up 👀 and then a triple threat at wrestlemania https://t.co/fwOHNYhjM1

Coming off back-to-back losses, Bayley will be eager to find her momentum and get back into the title picture on WWE RAW.

