Kota Ibushi retains the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships in an emotional win over Jay White

In the final match of Wrestle Kingdom 15, Kota Ibushi retained both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships in an emotional win over Jay White.

After making history by winning the double gold on Night One by beating Tetsuya Naito, The Golden Star was set to put away Jay White on the second night. Switchblade has had Ibushi's number after beating him thrice in a row, however, Wrestle Kingdom 15 was completely different from what the world witnessed during the duo's previous meetings.

The main event of Wrestle Kingdom 15 was officially the longest main event in the history of New Japan Pro Wrestling's biggest show of the year. Kota Ibushi and Jay White officially surpassed the time record previously set by Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 11.

Ibushi, after a 48-minute long battle against White, finally secured the pinfall victory over Switchblade by hitting the Kamigoye with his exposed knee. Despite a 30-minute long match against Tetsuya Naito on Night One, Ibushi managed to pull off a sensational win over Switchblade. White did take the newly crowned champion to deep waters and at times it did seem like Switchblade was going to pull off another victory over Ibushi but the reigning champion dug deep, and eventually got the three count.

What's next in store for Kota Ibushi?

After his triumphant win over Jay White, Kota Ibushi was immediately confronted by SANADA. Having beaten the Los Ingobernables de Japon member in the finals of last year's G1 Climax, Ibushi made his way to the Tokyo Dome main events.

Cold Skull himself was also victorious on the night after beating Bullet Club's EVIL in a special singles match. And, in a rather respectful manner, SANADA asked Ibushi for a shot at both his titles at a future date, to which the champion agreed.

Kota Ibushi could end up competing the third night in a row and the new IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion could end up competing at this year's New Year's Dash.