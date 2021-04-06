"I tried to push my shoulder back in" - Karrion Kross discusses his shoulder injury at NXT TakeOver: XXX

Karrion Kross is a former NXT Champion and is currently undefeated in singles competition on the Black and Gold Brand. Kross recently spoke about his infamous match against Keith Lee where he suffered a shoulder injury.

Kross challenged the then-NXT Champion Keith Lee at NXT Takeover: XXX for the title. Despite separating his shoulder during the match, Kross went on to win the NXT Championship.

During the NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Press Conference, the former NXT Champion discussed his injury at TakeOver: XXX and its repercussions on his WWE run.

"Last TakeOver everybody saw it, my shoulder was separated. You gotta find the silver lining in all things in life. You could look it as 'wasn't Karrion Kross's best performance'. Sure you could. Or you could look at it like this: every single week people show up on your television and wanna tell you how tough they are. They wanna tell you about how many championships they have won. They've done this, they've done that. Do you believe it?"

"I gave you an opportunity to see something very very real. You saw somebody with their shoulder separated. That usually puts people out. They usually stop the match after that. I tried to push my shoulder back in. I couldn't and I continued to compete and then I became NXT Champion with one arm. That's legit. That's real. Okay? Understand that and understand that I will be willing to do anything it takes at Stand and Deliver to be the next NXT Champion once again"

"You saw someone become #NXTChampion with one arm. That's 𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙞𝙩. That's 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙡. Understand that I will be willing to do whatever it takes at #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver to be #WWENXT Champion once again." - @WWEKarrionKross @FinnBalor gets the message. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/Zhn8Kzi1yZ — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 6, 2021

Kross had to relinquish the NXT Championship as a result of his shoulder injury. He took some time off before returning and laying his claim to the championship that he never lost.

Karrion Kross will face NXT Champion Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Match graphic for Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross

Advertisement

Kross has his eyes set on the prize. The Herald of Doomsday has come back to reclaim the NXT Championship and his prey happens to be The Prince, Finn Balor.

Karrion Kross and Finn Balor will main-event the second night of the first-ever two-night NXT TakeOver event. Balor faces his toughest challenge to date at the upcoming Stand & Deliver pay-per-view.

Will Kross walk out of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver with the NXT Championship, or will The Prince retain his most prized possession and put an end to Kross's streak? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.