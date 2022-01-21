"We haven't seen the last of him" - Kurt Angle does not expect released WWE Superstar to retire

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has come out in support of recently released Superstar Samoa Joe.

The Olympic gold medalist shares a storied history with the three-time NXT Champion, having faced him on countless occasions during their time together in TNA wrestling.

When asked on his podcast The Kurt Angle Show about whether or not Samoa Joe should now retire after being released, the former WWE champion had this to say:

“I believe we haven’t seen the last of him. I think he has more time left, I think he has more in the tank and he’s gonna produce for the fans.”

Angle also praised the Samoan Submission Machine's insight into the wrestling business and how those skills will continue to keep Joe on fan screens.

“Well, he has incredible knowledge and he is one of the most articulate individuals I’ve ever known. Joe can cut a promo like nobody else."

Despite a few injuries in recent years, Joe has shown tremendous intelligence over his twenty-plus-year career to adapt to any in-ring situation. The recently released WWE Superstar certainly has the ability to navigate through his current situation, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him in another promotion's ring soon.

Kurt Angle and Samoa Joe renewed their rivalry in WWE

Although Kurt and Joe mainly faced each other in the mid-2000s in TNA, they met again in WWE in March 2019.

In one of Kurt Angle's final matches, the two former rivals got to face off one last time on Monday Night RAW.

Fans were ecstatic to see the two Superstars collide again, and keen-eyed viewers also noticed a call back to one of Joe and Kurt's previous match-ups.

WrestlingShouldBeFun @WSBFun RT if you marked out for this Samoa Joe v Kurt Angle callback. RT if you marked out for this Samoa Joe v Kurt Angle callback. https://t.co/3ErJn65Wox

With a legion of fans behind him, many are hoping to see more of Samoa Joe in the future.

Where would you like to see the Samoan Suplex Machine end up next? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Prem Deshpande