Kurt Angle shared an insane story on a recent episode of his podcast about how Rene Dupree once faced the wrath of Bob Holly.

The incident took place back in 2004 when Hardcore Holly allowed Rene Dupree to use his rental car. While Dupree returned the vehicle after a while, he may or may not have been aware of a parking ticket he received during that phase.

Holly was enraged after receiving a call about the parking violation and had to pay out of his own pocket. The former WWE star believed Rene Dupree intentionally didn't tell him about the ticket and assumed the young star tore it.

Kurt Angle said that while he wasn't sure whether Dupree knew about the ticket, he did admit that the former tag team champion had a backstage reputation for being stingy.

The Olympic hero clarified that he loved Dupree and even recently appeared on the latter's podcast, where they discussed the rental car episode. Kurt Angle even revealed that Hardcore Holly was so angry that he wanted to kill Dupree:

"I'm not going to lie to you; Rene had a reputation for being a little cheap. I'm not saying he buried the ticket, or he tore it up. But I've got to tell you, I love Rene Dupree. I did his podcast, and we actually talked about this situation. But I don't think Rene threw the ticket away. I just don't think he knew he got it. But Bob didn't know either, and Bob was pissed. Bob went into that ring and beat the sh** out of him. He could have killed him; that's how mad he was." [1:08:52 - 1:09:25]

Kurt Angle on Bob Holly getting fined for "beating the sh** out of" Rene Dupree

Bob Holly waited for his opportunity to get some retribution over Rene Dupree as they were scheduled to compete against each other in a house show.

Holly went off script during the bout and proceeded to bash the superstar with several unforgiving chair shots. The former Hardcore champion snapped and allegedly left Dupree bleeding and with a black eye.

Bob Holly was in no mood to spare Dupree as he chased Dupree backstage and continued to beat him up until other wrestlers intervened. Holly was eventually punished for his outburst as the company fined him a lot of money.

Angle continued:

"A few weeks later, Bob's going to wrestle Rene at a house show. Rene is in the ring. Bob comes down with a f**king chair. He gets into the ring and beats the sh** out of Rene! Rene had a black eye; he was bleeding everywhere. Bob ran him backstage to where we were and beat the sh** out of him. We had to break it up. 'Bob, what the hell are you doing?' And Bob got fined over it; I mean, this was a big deal." [1:08:00 onwards]

