Kurt Angle admits he "really respects the sh*t out of" a retired one-time WWE Champion

Kurt Angle has shared the ring with some of the biggest names in wrestling, and he recently opened up about his experiences alongside WWE legend Kevin Nash.

The Olympic hero and Big Daddy Cool worked together at TNA/IMPACT Wrestling between 2007 and 2009 as they were part of the Main Event Mafia faction, which originally featured the likes of Booker T, Sting, and Scott Steiner.

Angle and Nash were involved in many tag team matches and segments, and the Olympic gold medalist had nothing but words of praise for his former partner. Kurt considers Kevin Nash one of the brightest minds in wrestling as the former nWo member came up with the idea for the Main Event Mafia.

Nash, who had just one world championship reign in WWE, was better known for his intimidating persona during his prime, while Kurt Angle also commended the big man's in-ring skills as they often competed in TNA's old six-sided ring.

Here's what Angle revealed on his podcast:

"Yeah, Kevin was a lot of fun. He is a brilliant guy. He comes up with so many great ideas. He is the one that came up with the Main Event Mafia. Very intelligent individual. Very talented in the ring, but he's also a really smart guy. I really respect the sh*t out of him." [7:40 - 8:02]

How did fans react to WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash's recent request?

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter on Saturday to send out a heartfelt plea to all his followers. In case you didn't know, Kevin Nash's son Tristan tragically passed away earlier this year at the age of 26.

The wrestling veteran revealed that his son wanted his 'Kliq This' podcast channel to cross 100,000 subscribers so that he could earn a coveted plaque from YouTube.

The 63-year-old legend's request received an overwhelming response from the wrestling fanbase, as his YouTube channel currently stands at 125k subscribers and counting.

An emotional Kevin Nash posted a follow-up tweet with a heart-wrenching message of gratitude, as you can view below:

Kevin Nash @RealKevinNash I can't thank you enough. I love you all. I know he watched this. You made my year not sting so much. It will be apart of his life. You've brought a beat down man to tears. Again with all my heart THANK YOU!! I can't thank you enough. I love you all. I know he watched this. You made my year not sting so much. It will be apart of his life. You've brought a beat down man to tears. Again with all my heart THANK YOU!!

