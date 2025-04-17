Kurt Angle bats for controversial wrestler to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame; calls them a "key player" of the Attitude Era (Exclusive)

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently named a deserving star missing from the Hall of Fame. The Olympic gold medalist was referring to wrestling legend Chyna.

Chyna came into the WWE, playing the hired muscle for Triple H. She soon became a part of DX and helped the faction become one of the hottest acts in the company. The star was added to the Hall of Fame as part of DX in 2019, but is still not inducted as a singles star. A major reason cited for the lack of recognition was possibly her career in the adult film industry.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter, Kurt Angle mentioned that Chyna deserved to be in the Hall of Fame as a single inductee. He recalled how the star changed the face of Women's wrestling during the Attitude Era. The WWE Hall of Famer credited Chyna for the booming business during the late 90s, claiming she played an important role in building the company at that time.

"I'm not sure. I heard that Chyna was inducted but it was for DX? Yeah she should be inducted. That girl did so much for the business. She frontiered Women's wrestling and not just women but wrestling men too. She had such a huge impact on the business. She was part of the reason that the business skyrocketed. She was in the middle of the Attitude Era, and she was one of the key players. I do believe that Chyna should be in the Hall of Fame." [0:23 onwards]

The Ninth Wonder of the World is often overlooked in her contributions to WWE. However, she achieved some remarkable feats during her career. Chyna was the first woman to enter the Royal Rumble match. She is also still the only female to hold the Men's Intercontinental Championship.

