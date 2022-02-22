Kurt Angle picks The Undertaker's most devastating move

Former WWE Superstar Kurt Angle has picked The Last Ride as The Undertaker's most devastating move.

The Undertaker has been trending worldwide since WWE announced his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Deadman is one of the finest wrestlers to perform in the promotion and possesses a vast array of fierce moves. Some of his most devastating moves include The Last Ride, Snake Eyes, Chokeslam, Hell's Gate, and Tombstone Piledriver.

The Olympic Gold Medalist, who faced The Undertaker at No Way Out 2006, spoke about the battle on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show. Angle stated that The Last Ride was The Undertaker's most devastating move as it would "knock the sh*t out" of opponents.

“Without a doubt The Last Ride. You want to make sure you don’t have to go to the bathroom when you take it. It will knock the sh*t out of you, the air out of you, the p*ss, everything. You’ll go to the bathroom in your pants with that move alone. Empty everything before.” - said Kurt.

Kurt Angle believes he gave The Undertaker one of the

best matches of his career

Kurt Angle and The Undertaker locked horns in 2006 at the No Way Out premium live event. The Wrestling Machine believes it was one of The Undertaker's most difficult matches.

The match was a spectacular one, with Angle claiming the win in the end by countering The Deadman's submission hold. Kurt noted on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show that they wanted the match at WrestleMania. Unfortunately, the plan did not materialize.

"We had that textbook wrestling match. This match (at No Way Out) had all the ingredients in it to be a perfect match. There was a lot of wrestling, a lot of submission tradeoffs, a lot of false finishes. The match told an incredible story. It was one of the best matches of my career, one of the best matches of The Undertaker's career. I can guarantee The Undertaker will admit that. We wanted this match at WrestleMania, (but) unfortunately, we didn't get it," said Angle. (From 10:02 to 10:30)

What is your favorite Undertaker move? Sound off below!

