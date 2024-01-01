Kurt Angle claims former WWE Superstar would have beaten up CM Punk during the Attitude Era

Kurt Angle jokingly claimed that a former WWE superstar would have given CM Punk a tough time during the Attitude Era.

Punk started wrestling in 1997, the same year WWE's Attitude Era began, which is one of the most successful times in the company's history. He was signed in 2005 during the Ruthless Aggression Era before becoming one of the faces of the PG Era.

On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle was asked about Punk's chances during the Attitude Era and the early years of the Ruthless Aggression Era. The Olympic gold medalist thought that The Second City Saint would have done well, but could have also got beaten by Bob Holly, more famously known as Hardcore Holly:

"Yeah, I think I think he would have fared well," Angle said. "He might have gotten beat up by Bob Holly. Punk has a little bit of a reputation of not agreeing with everything. You know, but I will tell you this. He's very talented and cuts incredible promos. I think he would have done really well in the Attitude Era." [H/T Fightful]

Kurt Angle and CM Punk never got to wrestle each other because the former was released by WWE in 2006. It would have been a fantastic match because Angle is one of the best to ever do it, while Punk can have a great match with almost anyone.

CM Punk not advertised for WWE RAW Day 1

CM Punk wrestled his first WWE match on Dec. 26 at a live event in New York, beating Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day. He followed it up with another victory of Mysterion four days later at another live event, this time in Los Angeles.

In the post below, Punk is advertised to appear on the January 8 and 22 edition of WWE RAW. He's set to participate in the 2024 Royal Rumble match on January 27 in Tampa, Florida.

Expand Tweet

That means Punk won't be appearing tonight at WWE RAW Day 1. He has yet to wrestle his first match on television since returning at Survivor Series, but that could wait with all the things happening on the red brand.

Do you think CM Punk will win the 2024 Royal Rumble match? Share your answers in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.