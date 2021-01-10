Kurt Angle clarifies his absence from WWE RAW Legends Night

Kurt Angle has offered an explination as to why he was not in attendance for WWE RAW Legends Night.

The WWE Hall of Famer had been advertised to be present as one of the many legends being honored on the night, but he did not appear on the episode.

However, in a recent Q & A session on his official Facebook page, Angle revealed he did not attend Raw Legends Night due to having a "prior engagement" after receiving a question from a fan.

Here is how the Olympic Gold Medallist responded to the question on Facebook:

"I had a prior engagement I was committed to. I couldn’t get out of it." H/T WrestlingNews.co.

Many will have been disappointed at Kurt Angle's absence from the special edition of Monday Night RAW given he has always been a firm fan favorite.

While Kurt Angle's absence from the show is perfectly understandable, it begs the question why WWE advertised him as a guest for the show in the first place. Especially if he had a prior engagement already in place.

It is possible WWE confirmed the appearence with Kurt Angle before plans were forced to change, as they often do in the world of professional wrestling.

Kurt Angle was not the only legend who did not attend Legends Night

While numerous legends were advertised in advance of RAW Legends Night, as it turns out, Kurt Angle was not the only name on the list who did not appear.

Carlito - also known as 'Carlito Carribean Cool' to some WWE fans - didn't show up for RAW Legends Night either, despite being part of the advertisements. This was met with some very outspoken disappointment from fans online, who were looking forward to seeing the former United States Champion make his first appearence in WWE for many years.

But, the Carlito situation has since been clarified. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that the former WWE superstar was not interested in what the company had in store for him for the evening, and felt it was not worth traveling to the event.

"I was told Carlito found out he was just getting a cameo, and said, 'Hey, but thanks, when you want me to come wrestle or do something, I'm happy to do it. I don’t want to travel across the country just to do a two-minute cameo.'" Said Johnson. H/T Heel by Nature.

Hopefully WWE fans will get to see both Kurt Angle and Carlito back on their screens in some capacity very soon.