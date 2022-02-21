Kurt Angle clarifies his current status with WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently discussed his current status with WWE and how plans were in place for him to make a comeback.

Angle is a bonafide Hall of Famer and a six-time world champion in WWE. During his stint with the company, Angle won the King of the Ring tournament and main evented WrestleMania with Brock Lesnar. He was released from WWE in April 2020 due to budget cuts.

On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medallist spoke about his current contract details with WWE. He said he didn't cut a deal, and all plans involving him fell through at the last second:

"I am not signed with WWE by any means. Didn't cut a deal. That whole program got canceled at the last second, so it never happened. Unfortunate, but sometimes they have different plans for these guys and there's nothing you can do about it." (H/T Fightful)

Kurt Angle was originally planned to make the trip to Saudi Arabia

During the show, Angle also revealed that he was supposed to make the trip to Saudi Arabia for the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that he was inked to be involved in a program as early as the Royal Rumble, which would go on for a few weeks culminating at Elimination Chamber. Angle detailed that he was supposed to officiate a match between Alpha Academy and RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

However, the match didn't happen, and Riddle was inserted into the Elimination Chamber Match alongside AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, and Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. Lesnar ended up winning the title.

Would you like to see Kurt Angle get involved in the RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy feud? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

