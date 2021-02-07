"It's very promising" - Kurt Angle on the competition between wrestling promotions

Kurt Angle has shared his thoughts on the future of pro-wrestling, particularly the competition between WWE and AEW. He believes that things will get interesting very soon.

Kurt Angle is a WWE Hall Of Famer, who wrestled professionally from 1996 to 2019. During his time in the ring, he wrestled across a number of promotions, including ECW, TNA, NJPW, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, and, most notably, WWE. Since retiring, the Olympic Gold Medalist has made sporadic appearances on WWE and is now focusing on a number of business ventures.

Kurt Angle recently conducted a Q&A session via his Facebook page. Angle answered questions from fans, including one question regarding the future of pro-wrestling.

One fan asked The Wrestling Machine what he thought about the competition between wrestling promotions. Angle replied:

"I think it's very promising. Competition is always good. It's going to be interesting between WWE and AEW."

Kurt Angle is intrigued about the future of professional wrestling

AEW and WWE have been going to war every Wednesday night, with Dynamite and NXT airing at around the same time. WWE is leagues above AEW, but some of the smaller promotions have been catching up recently, thanks to a few well-time collaborations.

Kurt Angle has no plans to work in AEW

Kurt Angle has had a stellar wrestling career

Advertisement

In an interview sometime last year, Kurt Angle was asked whether he has any plans of signing with AEW in the future. While Angle is a fan of some of AEW's stars, he has no plans of working their anytime soon.

Kurt Angle has made sporadic appearances in WWE throughout his career. While he has mentioned that a possible appearance in AEW is off the table, The Wrestling Machine working with the company would be amazing.

Angle has gone on record to say he would love to have a match with Miro, so it is not out of the realm of possibilities. Would you like to see Kurt Angle in an AEW ring? Let us know in the comments section down below.