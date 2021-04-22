Kurt Angle confirms Triple H offered him a new WWE role

Kurt Angle was one of several Superstars released from WWE during last year's mass release. The Olympic gold medalist's name was a surprising inclusion on the list as he had just transitioned to a backstage role before his WWE departure.

Angle, though, has kept himself busy since leaving WWE. The former World Champion has now revealed that he was offered an interesting WWE role by Triple H.

Kurt Angle disclosed during an 'Ask Kurt Anything' Q&A session on AdFreeShows.com that Triple H proposed a plan for him to conduct training sessions at the WWE Performance Center.

Triple H wanted Kurt Angle to visit the WWE PC and coach developmental talents once a month.

While the idea fell through, Kurt Angle is still hopeful of a similar opportunity presenting itself somewhere down the line.

Kurt Angle sounded enthusiastic about the prospects of teaching as he considered himself to be a good mentor. Although the WWE Hall of Famer is busy with several other commitments, he didn't rule out the possibility of putting on the coach's hat in the future. Here's what Angle had to say:

"Well, I would consider doing it. It's something that I enjoy doing. You know, Triple H offered me a job I believe too, you know, train wrestlers. He wanted me to come down once a month to NXT. Nothing transpired from it, but you know, maybe in the future, there might be some possibility. I like training people. I just don't have a lot of time right now to do it. Believe it or not, even including in this pandemic, but I'm good at training people. I'm good at teaching people stuff."

Will Kurt Angle return to WWE for a trainer's job?

Kurt Angle is one of the most outstanding in-ring workers in professional wrestling history. He was also one of the very few athletes who came from outside wrestling and took to the business in no time whatsoever.

Kurt Angle's technical know-how would surely be an invaluable addition to the Performance Center program. Will Triple H reopen talks with the Hall of Famer about a new WWE role in the near or distant future?

