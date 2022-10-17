Kurt Angle says Vince McMahon did not want a current WWE star to be a main eventer because of his size

It's a well-established fact by now that Vince McMahon has always been fascinated with pushing giant wrestlers in WWE. Kurt Angle recently confirmed that the former CEO was initially also against making Rey Mysterio a main eventer.

One of Rey Mysterio's earliest main events on WWE TV happened on an episode of SmackDown leading up to No Mercy 2002 in a Triple Threat match involving Kurt Angle and Chris Benoit.

Kurt Angle said that while McMahon started signing talents from lower weight classes during the Attitude Era, the retired boss was still not wholly convinced about Rey Mysterio being positioned as a marquee name.

Here's what the Olympic Hero revealed on The Kurt Angle Show:

"Yes, Vince was not very keen on a smaller guy making it to the main event," revealed the WWE Hall of Famer. "As a matter of fact, you had to have a certain amount of size on you, especially in the 80s and 90s, you had to be over 240, but then he kind of loosened up and started taking in guys around 200, 185, 190, the Eddie Guerreros and the Chris Jerichos and the Chris Benoits." [13:10 - 13:35]

He was wrong about this: Kurt Angle on McMahon's perception of Rey Mysterio in WWE

Kurt Angle noted that several company officials had to persuade Vince McMahon to allow Mysterio to close out the show. The legendary Luchador performed admirably well when he finally got the chance and proved that he belonged in the upper half of the card.

Angle added that while Vince McMahon was often right about his booking, in hindsight, the veteran made an error of judgment regarding Rey Mysterio's potential.

"And Rey, he wasn't folding with Rey, but somebody talked him into it and said, 'Give him a chance.' And he did it that night, and from then on, Rey was a main eventer. Vince was wrong. I mean, Vince is hardly ever wrong, but he was wrong about this," admitted the former world champion. [13:36 - 14:00]

Vince McMahon was indeed wrong about Rey Mysterio as the superstar continues to compete for titles in the WWE despite being in his late 40s.

The WWE Legend is currently the #1 contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown, and most fans are excited about the upcoming title clash.

