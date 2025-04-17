Kurt Angle defends WWE's decision to induct 45-year-old star into the Hall of Fame - "That's an easy one" (Exclusive)

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke about Michelle McCool's Hall of Fame induction. The star will be recognized by the company this year for her contributions to the business.

WWE announced that McCool will be inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year. However, this announcement sparked some speculation from fans, claiming that she was receiving the honor due to her marriage to The Undertaker.

In an interview with Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter, Angle stated that Michelle McCool deserved the induction. He felt the star had a stellar career and was definitely one of the greats. Kurt dispelled any rumors that McCool was being inducted solely because she was The Undertaker's wife. He said that the former Divas Champion made an impact on the business, and WWE made the right decision to add her to the Hall of Fame.

"Michelle had a great career, she had an excellent career. I think she deserves it. Whether she's married to The Undertaker or not, she's had a Hall of Fame career, and I think they're right to induct her into the Hall of Fame. That's an easy one. She's that good." [From 4:35 onwards]

McCool is joining a star-studded Hall of Fame class this year. Triple H will headline the ceremony, which features other inductees including Lex Luger and The Natural Disasters, Earthquake and Typhoon.

Dory Funk Sr., Ivan Koloff, and Kamala will join the Legacy Wing of the Hall of Fame. This year's ceremony will also crown the first-ever Immortal Moment awarded to Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart for their WrestleMania 13 match.

