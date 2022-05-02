"I requested this match to Vince McMahon" - Kurt Angle was disappointed with his match against former WWE Champion

Kurt Angle has shared that he was disappointed with his match against AJ Styles in WWE prior to his in-ring retirement.

The WWE Hall of Famer and The Phenomenal One collided on the March 26th, 2019 episode of SmackDown. The bout ended via disqualification after 'The Viper' Randy Orton interfered and attacked Styles. Angle shared the ring with several other stars such as Samoa Joe and Chad Gable during his farewell tour.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist reflected on facing AJ Styles during the tour, stating that their match was underwhelming.

“The thing was, I requested this match to Vince McMahon. I had the Kurt Angle farewell tour and they allowed me to request certain matches, and I requested AJ Styles and Samoa Joe over any other WWE wrestler and I made sure I got those two. AJ and I went out there, it was three minutes and we kicked a** for three minutes. But what’re you going to do? There was no finish and it just kind of sucked. Unfortunately for AJ and I, it wasn’t the finish that we wanted."

He added that the match didn't show any trace of him, and it was disappointing.

"Not the way I wanted to end my career, and Randy Orton did not get up for me on the Angle Slam. This match was so embarrassing, it showed no traces of the real me. It was like the old beat-up Kurt Angle with the quad injury, no finish, it was just horrible.” (H/T Wrestling INC)

Angle had history with AJ Styles and Samoa Joe in TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling), so he chose to face them again before retiring.

Kurt Angle's last match in WWE was against Baron Corbin

When it was announced that Angle would wrestle in his final match at WrestleMania 35, many fans were expecting John Cena to be his opponent. WWE had other plans, however, and the former world champion took on Baron Corbin instead.

WWE @WWE



has competed in a #ThankYouKurt The man EPITOMIZES greatness. @RealKurtAngle has competed in a @WWE ring for the last time, and what a career it has been! #WrestleMania The man EPITOMIZES greatness.@RealKurtAngle has competed in a @WWE ring for the last time, and what a career it has been! #WrestleMania #ThankYouKurt https://t.co/01tjlrLz2o

Corbin defeated him at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Angle is one of the most decorated superstars in the history of the company. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Kaushik Das