"The guy was awesome" - Kurt Angle loved working with former World Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle said he loved working with Hulk Hogan in 2002.

The Olympic Gold Medalist is truly a once-in-a-lifetime athlete. After making his debut, Angle quickly learned how to work around the ropes and won major titles in his rookie year.

Angle was also a great entertainer as he always tried to engage the audience with his promos and especially his entrance. During this week’s Gold Medal Q&A, the 53-year-old talks about working with Hogan during King of the Ring 2002:

“I’m not going to lie to you. The guy was awesome. At that time, he was like 55 or 56 years of age. He was up there and he was still going strong. I mean, he was a little slower than he usually was in his prime of his career, but he still had it. We had some great matches, especially that match where I wore the headgear and the wig. I think it was King of the Ring in 2002. I had a great match with Hulk Hogan. I actually loved working with him.” [H/T - Wrestling News]

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle twitter.com/adam_lewis10/s… Adam @Adam_Lewis10 On This Day - 16 Years Ago at King of the Ring 2002... @RealKurtAngle made history by becoming the first man to make @HulkHogan tapout in a #WWE Ring On This Day - 16 Years Ago at King of the Ring 2002...@RealKurtAngle made history by becoming the first man to make @HulkHogan tapout in a #WWE Ring https://t.co/nvSqQni3nC It’s true. And I wore a wig that night. So.... I’m not only the first and only one to make Hogan tap, but I’m the only one to do it with a wig on my head as well. #KOR2002 It’s true. And I wore a wig that night. So.... I’m not only the first and only one to make Hogan tap, but I’m the only one to do it with a wig on my head as well. #KOR2002 twitter.com/adam_lewis10/s…

Even though Hogan had crossed his prime, he gave Angle a tough competition as Kurt Angle had to make the fellow Hall of Famer tap out to win.

Kurt Angle recalls writing his first book

The life and story of a professional wrestler is an interesting aspect for fans. Several superstars such as Steve Austin and The Rock have written their life stories in books or created a series to document their journeys to the top.

Kurt Angle is one of those wrestlers who has written a book in the past called It's True It's True. During this week’s Gold Medal Q&A, the former General Manager of RAW was asked about his first book and this is what the legend had to say:

“The first book, I probably shouldn’t have done it at that particular time. Vince McMahon came to me and said, ‘I know you just started in the business but you can write about your Olympic career.’ I was like, ‘Well, shouldn’t I wait a few years and have my pro wrestling career laid out a little bit longer before I start a book?’ He said, ‘No, just talk about your Olympic career and what you’ve done up until now.'” [H/T - Wrestling News]

The Gold Medalist continued and spoke about his upcoming documentary and book.

“That was in like 2000 when I wrote the book. So I only got my rookie year in that book. But what I’ve done is I have a documentary coming out. It’s going to be on A&E on August 28th. After that documentary, I’m going to start my book again.” [H/T - Wrestling News]

AdFreeShows.com @adfreeshows



Sign-up or upgrade to be a part of it! Oh, it's true! @RealKurtAngle joins @adfreeshows members LIVE today at 6pm ET for a Gold Medal Q&A!Sign-up or upgrade to be a part of it! AdFreeShows.com Oh, it's true! @RealKurtAngle joins @adfreeshows members LIVE today at 6pm ET for a Gold Medal Q&A!Sign-up or upgrade to be a part of it! AdFreeShows.com https://t.co/v1MQOMNDV6

It's safe to say that Angle has crossed his rookie years and will have ample of content for his second book. It's interesting to see whether the fans will be as excited as Kurt Angle for his second book.

