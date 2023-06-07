Kurt Angle explains why he kissed The Undertaker on the lips and the threat he received later

Kurt Angle and The Undertaker have had a storied history in the WWE. Both men have stepped in the ring against each other multiple times around the world. On an episode of his podcast, The Olympic Hero recalled the time he kissed The Deadman during a live show and how the latter threatened him on a flight back home.

Kurt Angle has gone on record to name his match against The Undertaker at No Way Out in 2006 as one of his top three favorite matches of all time. He listed his match against Chris Benoit for the World Heavyweight Championship and his WrestleMania showdown against Shawn Michaels as his other two top matches.

During The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall Of Famer spoke about the match he and The Undertaker had in Japan. Angle went on to explain why he kissed The Phenom after their match.

“I had a great moment with The Undertaker,” Kurt said. “It was very intimate moment. We got done wrestling a match overseas, I believe was in Japan, and I put my hand out to shake Undertaker’s hand. I shook his hand and said, ‘How about a hug?’ He pulls me in for a hug and I grabbed him and kissed him right on the lips. That was my favorite thing I did with Undertaker. He wanted to kill me!" (H/T Fightful)

The Olympic Hero also shared how The Undertaker got back at him by threatening him while he was asleep on the flight back to the USA.

"Later on that night, we’re on the plane and he just wanted me to know that he was thinking about me. He came over and he put his nose this far away from my nose while I’m sleeping. I woke up and he goes, ‘I just want to tell you that I could get you at any time.’ It’s scary, but he didn’t do anything to me, thank God. But I think, I’m not saying that he enjoyed the kiss, but I think he got a kick out of it. He was laughing.” (H/T Fightful)

Who won the match between Kurt Angle and The Undertaker at No Way Out 2006?

Kurt Angle entered his match against The Undertaker at No Way Out as the World Heavyweight Champion. Both WWE Superstars put out a fantastic bout that went on for almost half an hour. The two WWE Hall Of Famers had a constant back-and-forth going on, and it was hard for fans to predict a winner.

Toward the end of the match, The Phenom attempted to make the Champion tap out when he caught the Champion in a Triangle Choke Hold. Angle was quick to react and rolled up his opponent to win the match and retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

