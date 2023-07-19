Kurt Angle expresses disappointment in match with three-time WWE Champion

Kurt Angle was rightly inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. The Olympic Gold Medalist debatably carried the company during the early 2000s decade, with many of his matches cited as classics with tremendous rewatch value. However, Angle never got to wrestle another legendary Hall of Famer in his prime.

While Mick Foley retired by the time Angle rose the ranks as a main event player, the former still made sporadic appearances for the Stamford-based promotion. However, it wasn't until the two stars got to IMPACT Wrestling in 2009 that they got to have a match.

Speaking on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Angle recalled his feud with Foley and stepping into the ring with the legend. He disclosed that he wasn't happy with how it turned out:

"If I was 100% healthy, I could have made the match look a lot better," Angle said. He added, "I wish Mick and I could have wrestled in our prime. At this point in time, Mick was a little bit past his prime." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Wrestling History @wrestle_hist



Kurt Angle defeated Mick Foley by submission to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship at Victory Road from the Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida.



#TNA #ImpactWrestling #VictoryRoad #KurtAngle #MickFoley 7/19/2008Kurt Angle defeated Mick Foley by submission to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship at Victory Road from the Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida. #TNA WorldHeavyweightChampionship pic.twitter.com/iQy4nJfxv8

Kurt Angle parted ways with Vince McMahon's promotion in 2006, but had a retirement run following his induction to the Hall of Fame 11 years later. Mick Foley's last match to date was the Royal Rumble match in 2012.

When Kurt Angle spoke candidly about his retirement run in WWE

Most fans of the sport either absolutely love, or at the very least, respect The Olympic Gold Medalist for putting on plenty of high-caliber matches. So it makes sense when the wrestling world was utterly disappointed with his retirement match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

When Kurt Angle made an appearance on The Paradox Of Sports, the former six-time WWE World Champion detailed how he approached his final run with the Stamford-based promotion:

"I'm not sure what it was. I'm sure it had a lot to do with me leaving the company in 2006. There were some bitter words that were exchanged. So, when I came back, I knew it wouldn't be the same. But I wanted to do it for the fans, for the WWE Universe that supported me all those seven years that I was in WWE," Angle claimed. "And also supported me in TNA for 11 years. So, I wanted to back there and have my final matches and retire." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Angle also added that he knew WWE would "stick it" to him, but he understood he was more of a "liability" at that point. The 54-year-old veteran was nevertheless grateful. He has been retired from in-ring competition since 2019.