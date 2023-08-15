Kurt Angle feels 36-year-old WWE star has the power to choose the outcome of her matches

The WWE has a handful of protected stars who often end up on the winning side, and Ronda Rousey has been booked similarly well throughout her career. Amidst rumors of her WWE exit, Kurt Angle spoke about his former partner, claiming she might have considerable pull backstage.

Ronda Rousey suffered one of her rare singles losses at SummerSlam at the hands of Shayna Baszler in a seven-minute MMA Rules match.

The Rowdy One might allegedly be done with pro wrestling for now, but Kurt Angle liked how she selflessly put Baszler over. Angle, who helped Ronda Rousey in her debut years ago, felt that the former women's champion was a big enough star that she could influence the finish of her matches.

Kurt Angle commented on his podcast while reacting to Ronda and Shayna's SummerSlam clash:

"Yeah, you know what? I thought it was really cool. Ronda didn't probably didn't have to do that. Ronda Rousey can probably call her own shots, whether she wants to win or lose. I'd imagine this was a team effort between Shayna and Ronda." [4:47 - 5:00]

Kurt Angle showers praise on Ronda Rousey for what she did at WWE SummerSlam

The decorated former Mixed Martial Artist hasn't been in professional wrestling for long but has put together an enviable resume, which includes three women's championship reigns.

Ronda Rousey's mainstream appeal has always benefited WWE as she was pushed as the face of the division and put in prominent spots until her recent tag team run with Shayna Baszler.

Kurt Angle noted that the real-life best friends worked together well, resulting in Baszler becoming a top name in the aftermath of SummerSlam. Rousey deserved props for doing the job, as Angle added below:

"Ronda assisted Shayna and got her over, more over than she was. But I think this was a really cool giving spot from Ronda Rousey to be able to make Shayna a bigger star. You have to give Ronda a lot of credit." [5:01 - 5:17]

